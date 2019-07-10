|
Jeffrey E.
Lawson
WADSWORTH -- Jeffrey E. Lawson, age 71, of Akron, Ohio, passed July 6, 2019.
Survived by his wife, Dee; he was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and "Satchmo" Lawson and son, Ryan.
A graduate of Field High School and Ohio State University, Jeffrey was a retired Naval Officer. Private services with interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019