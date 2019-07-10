Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey E. Lawson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey E.

Lawson

WADSWORTH -- Jeffrey E. Lawson, age 71, of Akron, Ohio, passed July 6, 2019.

Survived by his wife, Dee; he was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and "Satchmo" Lawson and son, Ryan.

A graduate of Field High School and Ohio State University, Jeffrey was a retired Naval Officer. Private services with interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now