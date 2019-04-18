Jeffrey E. Parks



Jeffrey E. Parks, age 69, of Kent, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at UH Portage Medical Center.



Jeffrey was born September 21, 1949 in Akron, to James and Henrietta (Markway) Parks. Jeffrey was a veteran of the Army serving in Vietnam. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and spending time on the mountain with his sons. Jeffrey loved to spend time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by wife of 40 years, Karen Parks; children, Jeffrey A. (Erin O'Connor) Parks, Katharine Parks, Luke (Kelly) Parks; grandchildren, Darrin Parks, Lamar Parks, Jaydin Parks, Kayleigh Parks, Emma Parks, Lilly Parks; mother, Henrietta Parks; brothers and sisters, James (Laura) Parks, Wayne Parks, Ellen (Don) Losh, Jean (Ron) Bridgman, Philip (Jen) Parks; many nieces, nephews, friends, and family too many to list but not forgotten; and special grandson, Henry Shepard IV. He was preceded in death by father, James Parks.



Love was not a strong enough word for what he felt for his children and grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary