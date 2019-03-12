Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Jeffrey E. Parsons

Jeffrey E. Parsons Obituary
Jeffrey E.

Parsons

Jeffrey E. Parsons, 56, born December 1, 1962, passed away on March 8, 2019.

Jeff is survived by his loving parents, Robert E. Parsons I and Barbara Parsons; brother, Timothy Parsons and niece, Jessica Parsons; children, Jeffrey R Parsons, Robert E. Parsons II, Britney Parsons, Joey Parsons, and Carmia Parsons; granddaughter, River Overly-Parsons. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronzel and Audra Parsons, Everett and Ellafae Jarvis; uncles, Eugene Jarvis and Jim Jarvis; and cousin, Theresa Jarvis.

Jeff was a dirt bike enthusiast, NASCAR lover, and enjoyed taking joy rides on his Harley-Davidson. Jeff had a heart of gold and loved to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.

Per Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no immediate services.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
