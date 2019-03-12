|
Jeffrey E.
Parsons
Jeffrey E. Parsons, 56, born December 1, 1962, passed away on March 8, 2019.
Jeff is survived by his loving parents, Robert E. Parsons I and Barbara Parsons; brother, Timothy Parsons and niece, Jessica Parsons; children, Jeffrey R Parsons, Robert E. Parsons II, Britney Parsons, Joey Parsons, and Carmia Parsons; granddaughter, River Overly-Parsons. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronzel and Audra Parsons, Everett and Ellafae Jarvis; uncles, Eugene Jarvis and Jim Jarvis; and cousin, Theresa Jarvis.
Jeff was a dirt bike enthusiast, NASCAR lover, and enjoyed taking joy rides on his Harley-Davidson. Jeff had a heart of gold and loved to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.
Per Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no immediate services.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019