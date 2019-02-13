|
Jeffrey G. Bird
Jeffrey Bird of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 66 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Jeff was the son of the late Zane and Jean Bird of Canal Fulton, Ohio. Jeff leaves behind long-time companion, Eileen Pamer; sister, Jane Bird; daughters, Jennifer Bird, Missy (Joel Fullerton) Bird and Brenley Bird; grandchildren, Madison, Trinity, Calvin, Bella and Luca.
Jeff attended the College of the Ozarks and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Jeff worked as a funeral director in the Akron area and was an avid collector of all things unique to antique including Harleys and hot rods.
Visitation and funeral service for Birdman will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Private interment at a later date.
(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019