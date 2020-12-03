On Monday, November 30, 2020, the world lost the most beautiful soul. Jeffrey Goodwin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a short illness. Jeff was the youngest of three children, born April 27, 1983, and survived by his parents, Donald and Becky Goodwin; brother, Donald Goodwin, Jr. and sister, Nichole Goodwin. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his good friend, Jonathan Miller. Jeff loved his family, his dogs, and was a very caring, loving, peaceful soul that departed this world way to soon. He left a much more beautiful world, and enriched the lives of everyone he touched. Services will be private. Offer condolences, www.mostifuneralhome.com