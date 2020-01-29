|
|
Jeffrey James Wilson, "Jeff", age 49, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Barberton Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1970 in Akron, the son of Patsy Mary Jean (nee Rickenbacker) Wilson. Jeff worked for 15 years for the City of Cuyahoga Falls Water Dept., he was a cement worker 3. He loved motorcycles, cars and dogs-especially his pit bull, Gunner. In addition to his mother, Jeff is survived by his wife, the former Dawn M. Fogle, whom he married on May 28, 2019; his sister, Vickie Sparks and his brother, John Wilson; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews survive. Also surviving are his wife's parents, Richard "Dick" and Barbara Fogle; his wife's siblings, Sherry (Christopher "Chris") Slocum and Richard "Rick" (Kathy) Fogle, and their children. Jeff also had many friends who will miss him greatly. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Jeff's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020