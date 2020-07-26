Jeffrey K. Douglas, age 60, of Akron, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born January 2, 1960, in Akron, Ohio. Jeff worked in construction, mainly as a roofer and painter. He was an avid fisherman. Jeff was preceded in death by his loving mother, Carole Ann Douglas; his uncles, George Hall and Richard Thomas, and his cousin, Linda Thomas. Jeff is deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his surviving family and friends, including by his beloved girlfriend, Cindy Paulk; his children, Ashley and Robert Hayden; stepchildren, Amanda and Daniel Paulk; his aunts, Gwendolyn Hall of St. Petersburg FL, Marilyn Thomas Pinehurst NC, Ella Kay Lakhia of Green OH, Tye (Harold) Batthauer Decatur IL, and Cosby (Richard) Gutt Glastonbury CT; his uncle, Sam (Mamta) Lakhia of Houston TX; as well as many loving cousins and friends. His wishes for cremation are being honored and a memorial service will be held on a later date. His final resting place will be Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
