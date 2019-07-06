Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
Jeffrey L. Keefer


1964 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Keefer Obituary
Jeffrey L. Keefer

BARBERTON -- Jeffrey L. Keefer, 54, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2019.

Jeffrey's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, Rev. Jeremy Hayworth officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Wesleyan Church in Barberton. Full obituary in Sunday's paper. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.

(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019
