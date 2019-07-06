|
|
Jeffrey L. Keefer
BARBERTON -- Jeffrey L. Keefer, 54, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2019.
Jeffrey's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, Rev. Jeremy Hayworth officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Wesleyan Church in Barberton. Full obituary in Sunday's paper. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019