Jeffrey L. Moorer Jeffrey L. Moorer, 57 departed from this earthly life on October 10, 2019. A lifetime resident of Akron, OH, he worked in the construction industry as a roofer and was a member of Friendship Apostolic Church of Christ. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Dorothy Moorer, Sr.; sister, Rhoda Gibson; niece and nephew, Johnathan and Tasha Gibson; and is survived by wife, Darlene Moorer of Lorain, OH; sons, Mason Wells of Akron, Jeffrey Kovach of Elyria, OH, William and Jermaine (Starr) Kirkendall of Lorain, OH and Rodney Vinson of Akron, OH; daughters, Jameka Grant (Lamar Holsey) of Akron, OH and DeAngela Kirkendall of Lorain, OH; brothers, Melvin Moorer Jr. "Speedy", Pierre Porter and Christopher Gibson all of Akron, OH; sister, Tamara Moorer of Akron; seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to, 94 Forest St., Akron, OH 44306, 525 S. Abbe Rd., Elyria, OH 44035 or 45 Brittain Rd. #3, Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019