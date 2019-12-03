Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lee Herman


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Lee Herman Obituary
Jeffrey Lee Herman, 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born on October 8, 1960 in Manchester to the late Gary and Neta (Cox) Herman, he was a life resident of the Manchester area and graduated from Manchester High School. Jeff was a longtime employee at Metro RTA where he was currently a supervisor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping and was an avid Browns fan. Jeff is survived by his son, Cody; former wife, Michelle; aunts, Doris Sheffler, Hilda "Tootsie" McBride and close friend, Lisa Horn. Friends may call THURSDAY, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -