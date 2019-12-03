|
Jeffrey Lee Herman, 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born on October 8, 1960 in Manchester to the late Gary and Neta (Cox) Herman, he was a life resident of the Manchester area and graduated from Manchester High School. Jeff was a longtime employee at Metro RTA where he was currently a supervisor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping and was an avid Browns fan. Jeff is survived by his son, Cody; former wife, Michelle; aunts, Doris Sheffler, Hilda "Tootsie" McBride and close friend, Lisa Horn. Friends may call THURSDAY, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019