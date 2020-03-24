|
|
Jeffrey Lee Rankin, age 58 of Barberton, passed away after a long illness on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1962, the son of LeRoy Rankin and Mamie Roberts Brandon. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, and his dog, George. Jeff is survived by his mother, Mamie (James) Brandon; brother Lee (Sue) Rankin; sisters Peggy (Bob) Duncan, Patty (Dennis) Hendricks, Penny (Doug) Ross; girlfriend Kathy Bennett; many nieces, nephews, and multiple friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Jeff's life will take place at a later date. To leave a message for Jeff's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020