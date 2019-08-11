Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Jeffrey M. Spessard


1969 - 2019
Jeffrey M. Spessard Obituary
Jeffrey M. Spessard CUYAHOGA FALLS - Jeffrey M. Spessard, 50, passed away August 6, 2019. He was raised in Cuyahoga Falls and resided in Tallmadge. Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Preceded in death by his parents, David and Karen Spessard; he is survived by his brother, Scott (Jean) Spessard; niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Kyle; aunts and uncles; Carl and Mary Spessard, Marybeth and Dick Morrison and Betsy and Charlie Menickelly; cousins, Steve, Jamie, Mike, Tom, Matt, Joe and Molly; and his four legged companion, Kaylee. Memorial calling will be held from 3-5:30 PM on Monday August 12, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, Where a memorial service will begin at 5:30 PM. Rev. Lisa Arledge will be officiating. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to IBH Addiction Recovery Center 3445 S. Main St. Akron, OH 44319. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
