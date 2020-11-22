Jeffrey N. Bozik Jeffrey N. Bozik, age 59, of Macedonia, formerly of Copley, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 15, 2020. Jeff was the beloved fiance of Joan (nee Hunter) Luthanen; cherished son of the late Frank and Karolyn (nee Graham) Bozik; loving brother of Jonathan "Jon" (Carol) Bozik and Cynthia (Tom) Palek; dear uncle of James and Tim Palek and Jennifer Monroe. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Jeff's name to a charity of your choice
. Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, OH. www.johnsonromito.com