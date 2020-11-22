1/1
JEFFREY N. BOZIK
Jeffrey N. Bozik Jeffrey N. Bozik, age 59, of Macedonia, formerly of Copley, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 15, 2020. Jeff was the beloved fiance of Joan (nee Hunter) Luthanen; cherished son of the late Frank and Karolyn (nee Graham) Bozik; loving brother of Jonathan "Jon" (Carol) Bozik and Cynthia (Tom) Palek; dear uncle of James and Tim Palek and Jennifer Monroe. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Jeff's name to a charity of your choice. Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, OH. www.johnsonromito.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
