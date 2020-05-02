Jeffrey Paul Hanson, born May 29, 1955, passed away April 25, 2020. Living in Akron, OH and Schaumburg, IL, he had many good friends, being affectionately known to some, as "Bo Dean". He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In younger days, he enjoyed playing sports, which turned into a passion for watching sports later. Keeping his life full, he enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his Harley, and classic cars. While making his career at Pepperl and Fuchs as a regional sales manager, Jeff also did some modeling and appeared in several plays. He is survived by his brothers, Karl and Ken, and their families; his sister, Kim, and many good friends. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)









