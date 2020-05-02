Jeffrey Paul Hanson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Paul Hanson, born May 29, 1955, passed away April 25, 2020. Living in Akron, OH and Schaumburg, IL, he had many good friends, being affectionately known to some, as "Bo Dean". He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In younger days, he enjoyed playing sports, which turned into a passion for watching sports later. Keeping his life full, he enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his Harley, and classic cars. While making his career at Pepperl and Fuchs as a regional sales manager, Jeff also did some modeling and appeared in several plays. He is survived by his brothers, Karl and Ken, and their families; his sister, Kim, and many good friends. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved