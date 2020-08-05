Jeffrey Walter Wilson, age 64, of Mogadore, died on August 2, 2020 at his home. Jeffrey was born March 12, 1956 in Akron to Walter and June (Platz) Wilson. Jeff was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed rooting for any team that played the Steelers. He is survived by son, Joshua Wilson; daughter, Dawn (Todd Hyde) Long; grandchildren, Brandon Long and Shelby Jameson; great-granddaughter, Jacqueline; sister, Tari Sue Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Jacqueline Wilson; father, Walter Wilson; mother, June Kirk; stepfather, James "Bud" Kirk; brothers, Paul Wilson; and James Kirk. Calling hours will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 6th of August, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials may be made to Rose's Rescue, P.O. Box 33, Rootstown, OH 44272. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
.