Jeffrey William McCowin



Jeffrey William McCowin, of Medina, Ohio, passed away suddenly at the age of 70 on February 27, 2019.



Born in Akron, Ohio on February 13, 1949, he graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.



He went on to start his own companies selling life insurance and helping families manage their wealth. Navigating complicated legalese and protecting clients from being taken advantage of gave him great joy.



In addition to running his businesses, he spent the last two decades of his life tending to a 10 acre farm. Neighbors could find him spending hours on his tractors, handling alpacas, and remodeling his home. When the work was finished, he enjoyed relaxing in his steam room or the heated swimming pool. Although not a member of any church, he was an avid reader of the Bible and a devoted follower of Christ.



Jeffrey is survived by his son, Nicolas McCowin of San Diego, Calif., his sister, Judith Swarts of Virginia Beach, Va., and his beloved Rachelle Brouman of Akron, Ohio. He also leaves behind his cat, Angelina, in the loving care of his neighbor, business partner, and close friend Nicholas Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents,



Richard McCowin and Irene Kopf, and his brother, Don McCowin.



Friends and family members may attend the Celebration of Life from 6 - 9 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10 at Waite & Son Funeral Homes Medina Chapel, 765 N. Court Street, Medina, Ohio, 44256. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary