July 11, 1945 June 26, 2020 Set sail from Rome, Georgia on Friday, June 26, 2020 to join his granny, Josephine Collins, his parents, Evelyn and Paul Mullett, nephew, Graham Flagg, Uncle Fred Collins, whom he so strongly resembled (Jean); cousin Freddie Collins, and Aunt June Smith, who await him on calm seas. Jeff, who graduated from Norton High School, Class of 1963, had little trouble convincing Paul, also a car-lover, that he needed a Corvette to drive to school. Entering OSU, Jeff returned to Akron to enroll in a work-study program between Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Kent State University. While working in the rubber shop he graduated with honors from Kent and was quickly ushered into the management program that prepared him for overseas assignments with Goodyear International. Meanwhile, as a "weekend warrior", he attained the rank of Captain in the Ohio National Guard. An early posting in Hamilton, Bermuda during the 1970s placed him in a sharp blue blazer, crisp white shirt, red silk tie, knee-high stockings and Bermuda shorts commuting to the office on a moped. His impeccable taste was developed while working at Bill's Clothes in Barberton. While in Bermuda he found his love of the sea, especially sailing craft. He had to leave his first Lightning sailboat behind when he was posted to Paris but picked up sailing again upon returning to Akron where he and Akron restauranteur, Bill Crocker crewed Sundays on a racing sloop in Lake Erie. From Goodyear, Jeff transitioned to Allied Signal, aircraft braking division, that sent him to South Bend, then London where he managed both the UK and German divisions; Dallas, and finally, Atlanta where he retired in 2005. Upon retirement he and Ann developed Prime South Real Estate, LLC through Jeff's brilliant use of web-based advertising that directed clients from around the world to their firm that specialized in high-end housing and Class A office space north of Atlanta. Leaving the noise and traffic of Alpharetta and heading to quieter settings of Rome, GA he took up sport shooting and a bit horse trading in the firearms business. Spontaneous, bright, quick-witted, and industrious Jeff could solve complex situations and fix virtually anything. Always a mindful gentleman, he seldom spoke of his own accomplishments or criticized others; Jeff was comfortable with himself and allowed others to be the same. Left behind are; his best friend, his wife, Ann Burchett Mullett of Rome, Ga.; her daughter, Felicia McManamy (Douglas), grandchildren, Philip and Asa of Savana; her son, Matthew Mitchell (Teresa) of Dallas; his favorite sister, Jill Andrea Flagg (Charlie) of Hudson, Ohio; three daughters, Robin, Jamie, and Becky; Aunt Mary Jo, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, worldwide. "Seldom stumble, never crumble Try to tumble, life's a rumble Feel the stinging, I've been given Never ending, unrelenting Heartbreak searing, always fearing Never caring, persevering Sail on, sail on, sailor" Beach Boys 1973 Ann requests that you keep Jeff in your hearts and that you will join her and the Family for a celebration of his life at a date and time to be announced.







