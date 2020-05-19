Jeneva Tyler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Tyler WADSWORTH -- Jeneva (Grimmette) Tyler, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH to the late Ottis and Sallie Grimmette. Mrs. Tyler was a graduate of Garfield High School class of 1944 and later worked as a secretary for Firestone Tire and Rubber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Tyler. Jeneva is survived by her daughter, Debra Thompson of Wooster, OH; son, Bryan (Beth) Tyler of Wadsworth; three grandchildren, Kimberly (David) Schoeck, Krista Tyler (fiancÃ© Brent Merrick), Kevin Tyler; two great grandchildren, Owen and Parker Schoeck. A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Thursday, at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth with Pastor Barbara Bartholomew officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Danny Thomas, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program, 501St. St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines are to be observed. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved