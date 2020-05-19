) Tyler WADSWORTH -- Jeneva (Grimmette) Tyler, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH to the late Ottis and Sallie Grimmette. Mrs. Tyler was a graduate of Garfield High School class of 1944 and later worked as a secretary for Firestone Tire and Rubber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Tyler. Jeneva is survived by her daughter, Debra Thompson of Wooster, OH; son, Bryan (Beth) Tyler of Wadsworth; three grandchildren, Kimberly (David) Schoeck, Krista Tyler (fiancÃ© Brent Merrick), Kevin Tyler; two great grandchildren, Owen and Parker Schoeck. A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Thursday, at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth with Pastor Barbara Bartholomew officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Danny Thomas, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program, 501St. St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines are to be observed. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.