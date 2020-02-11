Home

Jenienne Brown


1930 - 2020
Jenienne Brown Obituary
Jenienne Brown, 89, formerly of Wadsworth, more recently of Hudson, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1930 in Clinton, OK to the late Bobbie and Bill Fisher. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Christian Church for 45 years and had been involved in the choir, helped putting together The Caller and the bulletin. She was a loving mother that decided to stay at home to be able to be an active part of her children's lives. She was always there for her family and lived her faith in Jesus Christ. On August 18, 1950 she married Paul Brown in Burlington, CO and together they lived in their home in Wadsworth for 45 years. Jenienne is survived by her husband, Paul; four children: Karen (Marvin) Burns, David (Kathy) Brown, Timothy (Cindy) Brown and Michael (Kellie) Brown; as well as nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and her younger brother, Jim Fisher. A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Thursday at First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer St., Wadsworth, with Pastor Sarah West officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Private interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Visiting Angels of Medina County, Stephanie Rodriguez (Jenienne's private care nurse), the staff at Hudson Grande Senior Living and the Hospice Groups for their loving care of Mom. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
