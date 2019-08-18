Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation location: Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
More Obituaries for Jenifer Beattie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenifer L. Beattie


1954 - 2019
Jenifer L. Beattie Obituary
Jenifer L. Beattie (Stones) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jenifer L. Beattie (Stones), 65, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019. Jenifer was born in Akron and lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joy Stones. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; son, Patrick (Abby) Beattie; grandchildren, Jack and Anne; sister, Janice (Al) Ray, and many dear friends and family members. A memorial visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Private graveside services will be held at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
