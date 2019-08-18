|
|
Jenifer L. Beattie (Stones) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jenifer L. Beattie (Stones), 65, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019. Jenifer was born in Akron and lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joy Stones. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; son, Patrick (Abby) Beattie; grandchildren, Jack and Anne; sister, Janice (Al) Ray, and many dear friends and family members. A memorial visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Private graveside services will be held at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019