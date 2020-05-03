CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jennet "Jill" McKinney, 73, answered the Lord's call to join him in Heaven on April 27, 2020 at Summa City Hospital/Hospice Care in Akron, Ohio. She was surrounded by her loving family through televideo and the loving care of Hospice hospital staff. She was born in Clarksburg, WVa. to the late Cecil R. and Wynetta McKinney and resided in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Jill was an Akron Central High School graduate and held various banking management positions with her retirement ending at US Bank after 40+ years of service. She was a loyal servant to our Lord, and a member and Deaconess of Friendship Bible Church. Jill enjoyed serving and helping various outreach programs throughout the Akron community including being an active member of Altrusa International Club of Akron since 1981. She had many passions in life but enjoyed athletic opportunities and the outdoors. She served as Director for the Akron Women's Bowling League, was inducted into the Women's Bowlers Hall of Fame, participated in Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League and Goodyear Ladies Trio League. She also enjoyed her position as a bowling inspector after participants achieved a perfect bowling game of 300 points. Jill enjoyed long walks along the Alabama Gulf Coast beaches with her family, fishing and boating on the Tennessee River, hiking, swimming, camping, traveling, spending time with her many friends, attending various music concerts and outdoor theater, gardening, baking and was a loyal Ohio sports fan. She also had a love for animals, and specifically for her cat, Bama. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne (Karen) W. of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and loving friend, Grace Gagen of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; she is survived by her brother, Larry L. (Patricia) McKinney of Grand Rapids, Mich.; sister, Judith (John) Pulliam of Florence, Ala.; nephew, Chad (Sarah) of Killen, Ala.; Christopher (Kim) of Grove City, Ohio; niece, Donna (Dave) of Cedar Springs, Mich.; nephew, Scott (Anne) of Plainwell, Mich.; nephew Robert (Jody) of Grand Rapids, Mich.; nephew, Daniel (Tammy) of Grand Rapids, Mich., niece, Melanie (Steve) Gray of Akron, Ohio and many great nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no formal funeral service. Jill's final resting place will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, memorials may be made to: Friendship Bible Church 1703 St Rt 44 Randolph, Oh 44265, Hospice Care Akron City Suma Hospital 3 East 525 East Market St. Akron, Ohio 44304, 330-375-3000 or Faith Church/Kingdom Builders - Jill McKinney Memorial/Pulliam Family 3601 Florence Blvd. Florence, AL 35634. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.