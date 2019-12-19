|
) After a courageous battle with cancer, Jennie Augsburger, 65, passed away early Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jennie was a lifelong resident of Kenmore and attended Kenmore High School. She had many interests and hobbies, including her love of gardening. She was very passionate about her political views and could provide an interesting debate on many levels. One of her great joys in life was taking her grandsons to Kings Island every summer. Jennie was best known for her willingness to help anyone in need. Jennie will be dearly missed by her husband, Wade Augsburger; daughter, Nicole Alexiadis; mother, Jennie Morris; sisters, Dodie (Rick) Varca and Pam Atkins; brothers, Wayne (Sam) Unger and Tom (Pam) Unger; grandsons Alex and Vinnie; mother-in-law Barb Sumey; brothers-in-law Eric and Kurt Augsburger; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives whose lives have been enriched by having known her, including daughter Andrea Augsburger who may be far from home, but is close to our hearts. Jennie was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Unger, Sr. In her selfless spirit of giving, Jennie donated her body to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. A celebration of her life will take place 12:00 Noon, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Connect Church, 578 Killian Road, Coventry Township, Ohio 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019