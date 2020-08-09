1/1
Jennie Lee Bush
1931 - 2020
Jennie Lee Bush, 89, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. Jennie was born in Akron on February 2, 1931 to the late Jess and Leetha Overton. She was employed at several local businesses throughout her career: O'Neil's Department Store, Plastic Film, and Agape Counseling Service. For many years, she was a homemaker raising her family. Jennie was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting and watercolors. She was generous with her time and volunteered at Barberton Hospital for 13 years and the Haven of Rest for 10 years. Jennie was a kind and devoted friend to everyone she met. She turned her life over to Christ at the age of fifteen at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church and that is where she married her beloved husband, Earl on April 20, 1952. They raised their sons, Larry and Ronald in the church. In recent years, Earl and Jennie attended The Chapel: first the Akron Campus, then the Marlboro Campus, and then the Green Campus. Jennie's family will miss her dearly but take comfort in knowing she is now face to face with Jesus. In addition to her parents; Jennie was preceded in death by her sons, Larry and Ronald Bush; and great-granddaughter, Ariyah Hamann. She is survived by her husband, Earl Bush; granddaughters, Alesha (Eric) Hilton and Kristy Bush; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Landon, Keegan, and Jaydin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
11
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
