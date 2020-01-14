Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
116 E. Boyer St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Jennie M. Boyer


1925 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Jennie M. Boyer, 94, of Wadsworth, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born March 15, 1925 in Akron to the late Calvin and Margaret Shoup. She was a member of First Christian Church and was baptized at the age of 8 years old in 1933. She was a graduate of Wadsworth High School class of 1944 and later went to work for the Wadsworth City Schools as a baker and retired after 24 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Donald; son, Richard Sr.; son-in-law, Ronald McGaffick; brother, Carl Shoup; and sister, Peg Liechty. Jennie is survived by her daughter, Patricia McGaffick; daughter-in-law, Nancy Boyer; grandchildren, Richard (Kim) Boyer Jr., Kerri (Michael) Keller, Kristie Boyer (Josh Burss), Scott (Brooke) McGaffick, Wendy (Josh) Brickner; great grandchildren, Logan Boyer, Megan (Jake) Ols, Trent Keller, Makenzie Burss, Samantha Burss, great-great-granddaughter Iris Rae Ols; and sister Irene Leidal. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer St., Wadsworth, with Pastor Sarah West officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to say "Thank You" to the exceptional caregivers at Liberty Residence II and also "Thank You" to Crossroads Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Wadsworth, Outreach Committee for Camp Christian. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
