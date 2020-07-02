Jennie Clements, 89, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020. Jennie was born in Akron on May 30, 1931 to the late John and Florence Siladie and was a graduate of Garfield High School. She was a faithful and devout member of the Norton Apostolic Christian Church and loved her church family. Jennie was an accomplished artist and especially enjoyed working with ceramics. She spent countless hours at the Kenmore Community Center creating her art. Jennie adored her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was devoted to her nieces and nephews as well. In addition to her parents; Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Clements, Jr.; siblings and their spouses, James (Florica) Siladie, Dan (June) Siladie, Lydia Siladie, John (Madeline) Siladie, Ruth (Ernie) Fox, Florence (Tom) Donahue, & George (Betty) Siladie; brother-in-law, William Tenney. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Jennifer) Clements, David (Karen) Clements; daughters, Jenifer (John) Verdile, Tammy (Jeff) Royer; granddaughter, Katie (David Morris); great-grandchildren, Gavin and Myla; sister-in-law, Sally Tenney; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services have taken place and Jennie was laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Jennie's memory to the Mission Fund c/o the Norton Apostolic Christian Church, 3816 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)