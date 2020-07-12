Jennie V. Rogers-Hardnett, was born May 30, 1930 in Evergreen, AL. On July 6, 2020, she was called from her earthly life to her Heavenly reward. She was married to Johnny Hardnett in1965 and was a member of St. Luke Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Survived by her husband, Johnny Hardnett; children, Michael and Melvina Rogers; 5 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 12 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Rashund Mayberry, officiating and Rev. Gerald Ivery, Eulogizing. Masks Are Mandatory. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.