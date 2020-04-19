|
|
Jen Henrick, 59, passed away April 8, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was born February 27, 1961 in Lakewood to the late William and Joan Henrick. Jen was a graduate of Woodridge High School. She was not a fan of formal education and spent her life learning by doing. Jen started her own successful home services company with a single carpet cleaner. She then made her way into Service Management positions at various car dealerships in Ohio and California. Jen absolutely loved children. In addition to her son, she "adopted" many others throughout her life and lavished much love on all of them. Over the last several years, Jen was hindered by many physical issues but that did not stop her. She was an expert Uber user and got herself around town just fine. Her favorite part of town was Highland Square. Which reminds us to tell you that back in the day, she loved Annabelle's, dancing on the tables at The Bucket Shop and of course Mary Coyle's. Jen loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, nature and bike riding. She was also an expert seamstress. Jen was a true force of nature. Ever since she was a baby, she had a real stubbornness and determination about her. Although that sometimes resulted in some epic family "fights", those qualities drove her success in everything she did. There was not anything she tried that she could not do. Besides her parents; Jen was preceded in death by her brother, Tom. Jennifer is survived by her son, Jeremy Black; sisters, Margie Smith, Sue Godley, Annie (Joel) Harrison; brothers, Pat, Mike and Rob; nieces, Sarah, Stephanie and Ella; nephews, Sean, Wesley and Sam; Aunts, Marlene McCann and Margie Jakoski; as well as many cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved kitty, Sneakers. We will miss her strength of will, love of life and some of her favorite quotes - after some discussion we decided they weren't quite acceptable for printing. Translated though, they all meant the same thing: accept what is given you and move forward with what you have. Due to the current pandemic a private family interment took place at Northampton Cemetery and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jen's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, STE 30, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. Please keep the entire Henrick family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020