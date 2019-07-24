Jennifer Denise Shaffer



Jennifer Denise Shaffer passed peacefully in her sleep on July 19, 2019.



She was born on February 26, 1962 in Akron, Ohio to Gordon and Melva Shaffer.



Jenny was a golden light in the lives of all those who knew and loved her. From her stories, to her laugh and sense of humor, Jenny was always sure to make you smile. She loved above all, her best friend and adored daughter, Sara. From the moment she was born, the two were inseparable.



Jenny was an avid reader, passionate Harry Potter fan and Irish through and through. She enjoyed spending time with her very large, very Irish family celebrating St. Patrick's Day or just a Saturday. Jenny loved the beach. The sun shining down, sand at her feet, and the salt in the air and there is where we picture her warm and well and definitely cracking a joke.



Jenny was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Gordon and Melva; infant sister, Theresa, and niece, Dana, and survived by her daughter, Sara Christine; daughter-in-law, Sara Nicole Livingston; beloved grandchildren, Kayli and Karter Sanner; her twin brother, Jeff (Karen); brothers, Mike (Joyce), Marty (Cindy), Mark (Mary Agnes), Chris (Patti) Jamie (Deb); sister, Mary Ann; sweet pup and companion, Hagrid; 24 nieces and nephews, and numerous and loved great nieces and nephews, cousins and life-long friends.



"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." -Albus Dumbledore



A wake in celebration of Jenny's life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 1 p.m. until the early morn (just as she'd want it!) at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 2000 Brown Street, Akron. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019