Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Episcopal Church
1361 W. Market St.,
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Lasker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Glanville Lasker


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Glanville Lasker Obituary
Jennifer Glanville Lasker, O.D.

Jennifer passed away July 10, 2019, after a strong and valiant fight against breast cancer.

Visiting hours will be held at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday, July 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd. in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennifer's name to Falls Cancer Club (P.O Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223) or to The :

(donate3.cancer.org).We would like to assist our community and help prevent this disease for other families. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.

(Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now