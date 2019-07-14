|
|
Jennifer Glanville Lasker, O.D.
Jennifer passed away July 10, 2019, after a strong and valiant fight against breast cancer.
Visiting hours will be held at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday, July 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd. in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennifer's name to Falls Cancer Club (P.O Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223) or to The :
(donate3.cancer.org).We would like to assist our community and help prevent this disease for other families. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.
(Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019