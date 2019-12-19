|
BRIMFIELD -- Jennifer Ketterman, 37, passed away December 15, 2019. Born in Logan, she lived most of her life in Brimfield. Jennifer was a medical assistant with Pioneer Physicians and worked at the Red Cross for 11 years. She loved spending time with her family. Jennifer is survived by her children, Madison Ketterman and Carlee Joy Edwards both of Brimfield; mother, Jo Anne (John) Cawley of Brimfield; father, James Ketterman of Martin, TN; sister, Joy (Adam) Dennis of Rittman; brothers, Mike (Jennifer) Ketterman of Lousiville, KY, Jay (Kelly) Ketterman of Tallmadge, Tim (Steph) Ketterman of Alabama, John Cawley III of Newton Falls, Kevin (Tiffany) Cawley of Naples, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home with Rev. David Brumbaugh officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019