Jennifer Glanville Lasker, O.D



Jennifer passed away July 10, 2019, after a strong and valiant fight against breast cancer. Jen was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on December 4, 1970, to Drs. Charles and Irene Glanville. Shortly after she was born, her family moved to Cuyahoga Falls to return to their roots. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1989 and went on to attend Ohio University where she was a pitcher for the Woman's Softball team and met her future husband. After OU, Jen attended The Ohio State University College of Optometry, graduating in 1996. After graduation, Jen moved back to Cuyahoga Falls and went into optometric practice with her father.



Jennifer married John David Lasker on September 20, 1997. While Jen would never boast about herself, her husband has no problem doing so. John said that Jen was the nicest person he ever met; she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a terrific mother to their children, Matt and Kate. Jen had so many wonderful gifts such as playing the piano and singing. She was also an amazing athlete and mechanically inclined. Jennifer always looked after others, never wanted anyone to fuss over her and didn't want to be in the spotlight. She was someone who listened, not just heard what someone said, but truly listened. She loved her friends, co-workers, family, and golden retrievers. After her first diagnosis and recovery from breast cancer five years ago, Jennifer traveled extensively. She covered most of Ohio for gymnastics, soccer, lacrosse, and hockey to watch Matt and Kate. She hiked the Cuyahoga Valley, Acadia, Grand Canyon, and Rocky Mountain National Parks. She visited Pittsburgh, Hilton Head, Niagara Falls, Arizona, and Baltimore in addition to family vacations in England, Ireland, Scotland, Grand Cayman, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.



In addition to her loving husband, John; and her children, Mathew Charles and Kate Elizabeth; Jennifer is survived by her parents, Drs. Charles and Irene Glanville; brother, Charles Glanville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dawn (Doug) Beveridge, April Lasker (Dave Glassner), Heather (Richard) Smith, Cory Schuck (Gail Buteau); mother-in-law, Lois Lasker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Carol Lasker; numerous nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her; and her best friend, Miki Linton. Jennifer was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Myrtle Glanville; Dick Glanville; cousin, Becca Glanville; grandparents-in-law, James and Mary McDonough and Frank Lasker.



Visiting hours will be held at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday, July 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd. in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennifer's name to Falls Cancer Club (P.O Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223) or to The (donate3.cancer.org). We would like to assist our community and help prevent this disease for other families. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019