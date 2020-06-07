Jennifer Marando
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Bessemer Marando passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Jennifer was born January 7, 1970 to Donald and Linda Bessemer in Akron. She and her loving husband, Henry Drechsler shared 12 children. She also leaves behind her sister, Crissy Kolarik. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:33 p.m. to 6:33 p.m., Memorial service Friday at 10:33 a.m. both at St. Hilary Catholic Church. View full obituary available at www.HummelCares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
03:30 - 06:30 PM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved