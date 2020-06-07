Jennifer Bessemer Marando passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Jennifer was born January 7, 1970 to Donald and Linda Bessemer in Akron. She and her loving husband, Henry Drechsler shared 12 children. She also leaves behind her sister, Crissy Kolarik. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:33 p.m. to 6:33 p.m., Memorial service Friday at 10:33 a.m. both at St. Hilary Catholic Church. View full obituary available at www.HummelCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.