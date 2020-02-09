|
Jennifer Marie Coe-Szaraz, 34, went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Jennifer was born in Akron on June 7, 1985 to Bruce and Susan Coe. She graduated from Green High School in 2003 and from the University of Akron in 2007. Jennifer's life was blessed and made complete with the birth of her daughter, Victoria in 2013. She loved being a mommy more than anything and put every part of her soul into raising her little girl. Jennifer was a member of New Hope Church in Tallmadge and was a faithful Christian, fighting the good fight every day. Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Victoria Szaraz; her parents, Bruce and Susan; brother, Michael; aunts and uncles, Gail (Dave) Emmitt, David Casto, Beth (Jim) Adams, John (Monica) Casto, Paul Casto, Jim (Viorica) Casto, and Amy Casto (John Jefferies); Grandma Cindy Stollar; and numerous beloved cousins and friends. The family will receive friends TODAY Sunday, February 9 from 1-4 P.M. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). Funeral services will be celebrated immediately following at 4 P.M. Please be considerate during this flu season, if you are feeling sick, share your condolences online or when you are feeling better. Donations in Jennifer's honor may be to Chapel Hill Christian School, 1639 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020