Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Coe-Szaraz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Marie Coe-Szaraz


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Marie Coe-Szaraz Obituary
Jennifer Marie Coe-Szaraz, 34, went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Jennifer was born in Akron on June 7, 1985 to Bruce and Susan Coe. She graduated from Green High School in 2003 and from the University of Akron in 2007. Jennifer's life was blessed and made complete with the birth of her daughter, Victoria in 2013. She loved being a mommy more than anything and put every part of her soul into raising her little girl. Jennifer was a member of New Hope Church in Tallmadge and was a faithful Christian, fighting the good fight every day. Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Victoria Szaraz; her parents, Bruce and Susan; brother, Michael; aunts and uncles, Gail (Dave) Emmitt, David Casto, Beth (Jim) Adams, John (Monica) Casto, Paul Casto, Jim (Viorica) Casto, and Amy Casto (John Jefferies); Grandma Cindy Stollar; and numerous beloved cousins and friends. The family will receive friends TODAY Sunday, February 9 from 1-4 P.M. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). Funeral services will be celebrated immediately following at 4 P.M. Please be considerate during this flu season, if you are feeling sick, share your condolences online or when you are feeling better. Donations in Jennifer's honor may be to Chapel Hill Christian School, 1639 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -