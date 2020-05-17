Jennings "Jiggs" William Shamblin, age 86, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene. He is survived by his brother, Larry Shamblin of California, several nieces and nephews, and long-time friend, Bill Beal. Jiggs was a drag racer and has won several NHRA championships. A special thank you is extended to Altercare of Hartville and Fresenius Dialysis Center of Green. Memorial contributions may be made in Jigg's memory to the Green Fire Department. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.