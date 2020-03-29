|
Jenny Caroline Neillie, we regret to announce the passing of Jenny Caroline Neillie (nee Moses) on March 25, 2020, two weeks shy of her 78th birthday. She spent two weeks in ICU and came home and went to sleep. She especially loved her class reunions, the Cleveland Indians, and her family. Married to Bob for 58 years, son, C.J. and his family in Washington State; daughter, Chris and her family in L.A. (lower Akron); six grandchildren and her cat Daphne. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Richfield United Church of Christ. ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020