Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Neillie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Caroline Neillie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Caroline Neillie Obituary
) Jenny Caroline Neillie, we regret to announce the passing of Jenny Caroline Neillie (nee Moses) on March 25, 2020, two weeks shy of her 78th birthday. She spent two weeks in ICU and came home and went to sleep. She especially loved her class reunions, the Cleveland Indians, and her family. Married to Bob for 58 years, son, C.J. and his family in Washington State; daughter, Chris and her family in L.A. (lower Akron); six grandchildren and her cat Daphne. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Richfield United Church of Christ. ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME *Please consider adding your email address on our mailing list to receive updates on future Celebration of Life services. Website: Faulhaberfuneralhome.com. The mailing list is located at the bottom of our home page. Please contact us at (440) 526-7315 if you have any questions or would like us to add your email to the list.**
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -