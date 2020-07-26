1/1
Jenny Isabel McHood
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Jenny Isabel (nee Prior) McHood, age 82 of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1937 in Akron, the daughter of the late Harry and Caroline (nee Bird) Prior. Jenny was involved with the Ellet Pee-Wee Youth Football, helping with the concessions stand and later becoming Director of the cheerleaders. As Director of the cheerleaders, she accompanied the football team and cheerleaders to Florida to play in the Snapper Bowl on two occasions, 1971 and 1972. This was an invitational event with teams from all over the USA. She loved to bake Christmas cookies with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jenny loved being with her family and hosting many dinners and Hawaiian Luaus. Other than her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. McHood Sr.; and her older brother, Ronald L. Prior Sr. Survivors include her four children: Frank W. (Leca) McHood, Rodney A. (Tammy) McHood, Melanie C. (Robert Peacock) McHood, Jami M. (Rick) Kapper; her four grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) McHood, Jenipher N. McHood, Peter W. Eberz II and Jessica M. Eberz; her seven great-grandchildren: Noah, Jacob, Caleb, Jennifer, Austin, Maddy and Olivia; and her long time companion, Wayne Asay for 40 plus years. Her brother also survives, Dan C. (Donna) Prior, as well as, her adopted daughter, Gloria Garland; and many nieces, nephews and their families, cousins, and friends mourn her loss. A Celebration of Life will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at South Arlington United Methodist Church, 790 South Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306. Family and friends may visit at the church one hour prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muffins for Mammograms or to the church's food bank, in Jenny's memory. Due to Covid-19 please adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. Obituary submitted by Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 AM
South Arlington United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
South Arlington United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 26, 2020
so sorry for your loss...my thoughts and prayers are with all of you....

Janet Stuber
Friend
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Billy Pickering
July 25, 2020
Dear Melanie and family, Sending my sincere sympathy in the loss of your mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time.
Pam Darkow
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved