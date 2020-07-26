) Jenny Isabel (nee Prior) McHood, age 82 of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1937 in Akron, the daughter of the late Harry and Caroline (nee Bird) Prior. Jenny was involved with the Ellet Pee-Wee Youth Football, helping with the concessions stand and later becoming Director of the cheerleaders. As Director of the cheerleaders, she accompanied the football team and cheerleaders to Florida to play in the Snapper Bowl on two occasions, 1971 and 1972. This was an invitational event with teams from all over the USA. She loved to bake Christmas cookies with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jenny loved being with her family and hosting many dinners and Hawaiian Luaus. Other than her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. McHood Sr.; and her older brother, Ronald L. Prior Sr. Survivors include her four children: Frank W. (Leca) McHood, Rodney A. (Tammy) McHood, Melanie C. (Robert Peacock) McHood, Jami M. (Rick) Kapper; her four grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) McHood, Jenipher N. McHood, Peter W. Eberz II and Jessica M. Eberz; her seven great-grandchildren: Noah, Jacob, Caleb, Jennifer, Austin, Maddy and Olivia; and her long time companion, Wayne Asay for 40 plus years. Her brother also survives, Dan C. (Donna) Prior, as well as, her adopted daughter, Gloria Garland; and many nieces, nephews and their families, cousins, and friends mourn her loss. A Celebration of Life will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at South Arlington United Methodist Church, 790 South Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306. Family and friends may visit at the church one hour prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muffins for Mammograms or to the church's food bank, in Jenny's memory. Due to Covid-19 please adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. Obituary submitted by Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.