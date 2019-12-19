|
Jerald L. Durst "Bear", 75, left us unexpectedly on December 17, 2019. Bear was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, and a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grand father. He cherished any moment he could spend with his family and friends, especially attending events with the grandkids and great-grandkids. Bear loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He retired from Meggett after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Junior; and his wife, Sue. Bear leaves behind his mother, Lucille; father-in-law, Dick; brothers, Ron (Debbie) and Ken; children, Joe, Carrie (Vince), Jim (Shanan), Tracy (John); grandchildren, Jessica (Erik), Andrew, Adam (Grace), Kahlib (Jessica), Schae, Jimmie, Frankie, Jahred, Drake; and great-grandchildren, Evan, Tim, Paige, Emerson. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019