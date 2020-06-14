Jerald Porter Lyons
Jerald Porter Lyons passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne; children, Dave (Laura) Lyons and the late Doug (Karen) Lyons; grandchildren, Rebecca, Cole, Josh, Courtney (Micah), Porter, Jessica (Husam) and Harper; great-grandchildren of Cash; brother, Dale (Sue) Lyons. Along with his parents, John and Mildred and his son, Doug, he was also preceded in death by his brother, John and sister, Barbara. Jerald loved to spend his time doing woodworking and enjoyed gardening when he could. Services for Jerald are private for the immediate family. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
