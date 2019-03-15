Jere Stetson Edwards



Jere Stetson Edwards passed away peacefully in his High Point, N.C. home on Christmas Day, 2018.



He was a man of many talents and diverse interests. He especially loved people. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of Kent State University. Jere married Helena McCoy on December 24, 1950. Together they raised five daughters with a tight bond of unconditional love. Jere served as assistant and/or principal at Kenmore, Buchtel, Manchester and St. Clairsville High Schools. In "retirement" years, he served as a Regional Manager for Knights Inn Hotels.



Jere and Helena were active at First Presbyterian Church in Akron, were Marriage Encounter leaders, and volunteered in many short term missions. Jere loved music and played many instruments, entertaining/ encouraging all to join in. After Helena's death in 1993, he met and married Jean Tillman November 28, 1997.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helena; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jerry Derry; brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Joyce Edwards. Survivors include wife, Jean Tillman; daughters. Gail, Kathy, Becky and Cindy; stepsons, Ray (Jill) Lambert and Scott Tillman; 15 grand and great-grandchildren; his sister, Jane Clay; many extended family members and friends.



A graveside service will be held April 6th, 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, followed by a gathering of friends and family at First Baptist Church of Akron at 1670 Shatto Ave. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019