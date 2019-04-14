Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Jeremy George Holmes


Jeremy George Holmes

Jeremy George Holmes, age 35, died on April 11, 2019 at work unexpectedly.

He was born in Akron on November 30, 1983, the son of Dennis R. Holmes of Barberton and Gloria J. (nee Legg) Likens of Akron.

Jeremy was a welder at East End Welding in Kent, Ohio. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, however, his greatest joy was spending time with his son, Kane.

In addition to his parents, Jeremy is survived by his son, Kane Holmes; and his brother, Donald "Donnie" Holmes.

There will not be any calling hours or services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
