Jeremy L. Dennison
Jeremy "Jerry" L. Dennison, 49, went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020. Born in Akron to Bob and Ann Dennison, he was a lifelong area resident. Jerry loved golfing and hunting. He was a big Stars Wars fan and a hard core Steelers fan. He loved going to the beach and taking short excursions with his sister, Brenda while living in Arizona. Jerry will be remember most for how much he loved his precious daughter, Shanna. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Anna Dennison; brothers, Robert and Steven Dennison and sister-in-law, Connie Dennison. He survived by his daughter, Shanna M (Codi) Anderson; brothers, Ed Dennison, Frank (Crystal) Dennison; sisters, Brenda (Bob) Shaffer, and Leca (Frank) McHood. Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Ave. Tallmadge, OH 44278 with Pastors Bernard Christy and Robert Shew officiating. Friends and Family will be received at the church from 11 to 12.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
JUN
27
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
