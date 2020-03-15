|
Jeremy M. West passed on December 16, 2019 from complications of Graves Disease. He was born April, 15, 1981 in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Central Hower in 1999. He was a 7 year employee of Fastenal. Dear son of, Martin J. & Denise R. West; loving brother of, Christopher S. (Aliesha) & Eric M. (Susan); favorite uncle of, Chase, Isabella, Avery, Rylan, Holden and Amelia; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Curtis and Rita West, James and Norma Roberts and uncle, Kim Roberts. Family and Friends are invited to Celebrate Jeremy's Life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2-4:30 pm with a Memorial at 4:30pm, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 9953 Rittman Rd. Wadsworth, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020