Home

POWERED BY

Jeremy M. West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy M. West Obituary
Jeremy M. West passed on December 16, 2019 from complications of Graves Disease. He was born April, 15, 1981 in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Central Hower in 1999. He was a 7 year employee of Fastenal. Dear son of, Martin J. & Denise R. West; loving brother of, Christopher S. (Aliesha) & Eric M. (Susan); favorite uncle of, Chase, Isabella, Avery, Rylan, Holden and Amelia; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Curtis and Rita West, James and Norma Roberts and uncle, Kim Roberts. Family and Friends are invited to Celebrate Jeremy's Life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2-4:30 pm with a Memorial at 4:30pm, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 9953 Rittman Rd. Wadsworth, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -