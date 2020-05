Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerlean Ryce Easter passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:30 P.M. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 27913 Hopkins Dr., Novi, MI 48377.









