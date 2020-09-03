1/1
Jerome Dante Christian
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Dante Christian, affectionately known as "Boota", made his peaceful transition to his heavenly home on August 29, 2020, where he loved to be most, at home and with family. He was born June 18, 1977 to Cynthia Christian and the late Jerome McDade. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome McDade; grandmother, Bernice Christian, grandparents, Elizabeth and Carl Patterson, grandfather, Ishmael McDade; and niece, Kayla Gieeger. He is survived by his loving mother, Cynthia Christian; his brothers, Lawrence (Nicole) Christian, Herdy (Michelle) Christian; his sister, Melissa (Ezkiel) Boyd; five nephews, five nieces, two great nephews, two great nieces, special cousin/road dog, Tommie Christian, supportive cousin, Leon; and a host of family and friends. A lifetime resident of Akron, Jerome attended United Disability Service and graduated from Weaver School and Workshop. Jerome loved to listen to music, especially Michael Jackson. All who came in contact with Jerome immediately loved him. He will always and forever have an everlasting impact on our lives. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 255 Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved