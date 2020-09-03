Jerome Dante Christian, affectionately known as "Boota", made his peaceful transition to his heavenly home on August 29, 2020, where he loved to be most, at home and with family. He was born June 18, 1977 to Cynthia Christian and the late Jerome McDade. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome McDade; grandmother, Bernice Christian, grandparents, Elizabeth and Carl Patterson, grandfather, Ishmael McDade; and niece, Kayla Gieeger. He is survived by his loving mother, Cynthia Christian; his brothers, Lawrence (Nicole) Christian, Herdy (Michelle) Christian; his sister, Melissa (Ezkiel) Boyd; five nephews, five nieces, two great nephews, two great nieces, special cousin/road dog, Tommie Christian, supportive cousin, Leon; and a host of family and friends. A lifetime resident of Akron, Jerome attended United Disability Service and graduated from Weaver School and Workshop. Jerome loved to listen to music, especially Michael Jackson. All who came in contact with Jerome immediately loved him. He will always and forever have an everlasting impact on our lives. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 255 Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333.