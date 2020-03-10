|
Jerome Vincent Moritz Sept. 23, 1941 to March 07, 2020 Jerome V. Moritz, born September 23, 1941 in Barberton, Ohio, to parents Titus and Mary Morocz, went to his heavenly reward on March 7, 2020 at City Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Jerome (Jerry) attended St. Cyril and Methodius school and church in Barberton where he was an altar boy. He graduated from Barberton High School in 1959 after which he was hired at PPG Industries. His work record as heavy maintenance mechanic includes General Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron, Recycle Plant in Akron and Hayes Lemmerz in Akron from which he retired. Jerry was a master mechanic. Jerry served in Vietnam in the 864th Engineer Battallion C Company from December 1963 to December 1965. He later entered the National Guard in Canton, Ohio, then transferred to the Air Force reserves based in Youngstown, Ohio, being deployed to many foreign countries and retiring in 2001 as Tech Sargent with 22 years of service. Jerry was dedicated to his family and enjoyed the many family camping trips, traveling in their motor home and the many ski trips out west and in Europe. He loved golf, and in his retirement years enjoyed creating in his basement and garage workshops, working in the voting booth and volunteering at Kent State golf course. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ero Micheal Moritz; brothers, Emery, John and Richard Moritz; sisters, Rose Ellis, Marge Kumse, Ann Harris and Ethel Prat. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (DiSabato) Moritz; sons, Mark (Amy) Moritz, Michael Moritz; granddaughter, Olivia Moritz; brother, David Moritz; sister, Monica Kindel; and many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Western Reserve Military Cemetery in Rittman, OH with full military honors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the dedicated nurses and doctors in the Heart Lung Unit at City Hospital who cared for him during his courageous battle. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made in Jerome's name to the in Erie, PA or the ASPCA. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020