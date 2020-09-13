Jerri C. Watson, 73, of Medina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1947, in Akron, to the late Russell and Thelma (Stull) Feller. Jerri enjoyed many interesting hobbies, including scuba diving with her husband and friends, windsurfing, biking and hiking. She was an artist and an excellent cook and baker. Jerri was also an avid reader and a gardener with an amazing green thumb. Jerri is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, David Watson; sons, Chris (Dawn) Watson and Andy (Jennifer) Watson; her grandsons, Luke and Brady Watson; brother, David Feller; and cat, Layla. A private family service will be held. The family suggests donations be made in memory of Jerri to www.donate.als.org
. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com
