Jerrie Scott Jerrie Jean Scott, 74, of Akron, a cancer warrior of 24 years, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Akron City Hospital early on Sept. 10, 2019. Jerrie was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Randolph to the late Ross Sr. and Freda (Bowers) Misner and was a 1962 graduate of Randolph High School. She married Earl C. Scott on Aug. 7, 1965 and together they celebrated 54 wonderful years together. Jerrie had worked at Clear Water Systems in Akron and previously at the Small World Pre- School. She was a member of Creston-Canaan United Methodist Church and the adult Sunday School Class and was an avid quilter having been active in several quilting groups including the Piece Makers. She loved to bake, cook and host family gatherings and will be remembered for her gentle spirit and her love for family and friends. Surviving are her husband, Earl; son, Eric and his wife Jeanne Scott of North Canton; daughter, Sheri and her husband John Murray of Creston; her much loved grandson, Garrison Scott Murray; brother, Jon and his wife JoAnn Misner; sisters, Joan Misner and Julie and her husband Tom Weaver, all of Hartville; brother-in-law, Bill Moore of Uniontown and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Linda Moore and brother, Ross Misner, Jr. Friends may call Friday, Sept. 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hopkins-Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale St., NW, in Uniontown. Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Creston-Canaan United Methodist Church, 166 S. Main St. in Creston. Burial will be at Fredericksburg East Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral- Home.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Creston-Canaan UMC, P.O. Box 1111, Creston, OH 44217. (Murray, Creston, 330-435-6670))
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 12, 2019