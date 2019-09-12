Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Creston-Canaan United Methodist Church
166 S. Main St.
Creston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerrie Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerrie Scott


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerrie Scott Obituary
Jerrie Scott Jerrie Jean Scott, 74, of Akron, a cancer warrior of 24 years, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Akron City Hospital early on Sept. 10, 2019. Jerrie was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Randolph to the late Ross Sr. and Freda (Bowers) Misner and was a 1962 graduate of Randolph High School. She married Earl C. Scott on Aug. 7, 1965 and together they celebrated 54 wonderful years together. Jerrie had worked at Clear Water Systems in Akron and previously at the Small World Pre- School. She was a member of Creston-Canaan United Methodist Church and the adult Sunday School Class and was an avid quilter having been active in several quilting groups including the Piece Makers. She loved to bake, cook and host family gatherings and will be remembered for her gentle spirit and her love for family and friends. Surviving are her husband, Earl; son, Eric and his wife Jeanne Scott of North Canton; daughter, Sheri and her husband John Murray of Creston; her much loved grandson, Garrison Scott Murray; brother, Jon and his wife JoAnn Misner; sisters, Joan Misner and Julie and her husband Tom Weaver, all of Hartville; brother-in-law, Bill Moore of Uniontown and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Linda Moore and brother, Ross Misner, Jr. Friends may call Friday, Sept. 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hopkins-Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale St., NW, in Uniontown. Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Creston-Canaan United Methodist Church, 166 S. Main St. in Creston. Burial will be at Fredericksburg East Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral- Home.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Creston-Canaan UMC, P.O. Box 1111, Creston, OH 44217. (Murray, Creston, 330-435-6670))
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now