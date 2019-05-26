Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Jerrilynn Faye Espy


1942 - 2019
Jerrilynn Faye Espy Obituary
Jerrilynn Faye Espy

Jerrilynn Faye Espy passed away suddenly on May 11, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She was a kind and generous woman who loved everyone. Jerri loved playing bingo in Canal Fulton and was a dispatcher for the Akron Fire Department for many years.

Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jessie Driscoll; husband, Robert and recently, her twin sister, Jacqueline (Thomas) McCue. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Brian Collins; grandson, Kyle Collins; her step-children and step-grandchildren; special friends, Meredith and Juliann Reese.

Jerri's giving and loving spirit will be greatly missed by many.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held per Jerrilynn's request. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made in Jerrilynn's name to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100-N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.

The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Espy family. Messages and memories of Jerrilynn can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
