Jerrold A. Mirman, Jr.



Jerrold A. Mirman, Jr., 65 years, died on April 29, 2019 in Akron, OH.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerrold A. Mirman, Sr. and Frances Lucile Barnett (both in 2011). He is survived by his sister, Carol Mirman of Seattle, WA.



Jerry was known for his big heart, generosity, humor, helpfulness, loyalty to friends, creative problem solving and for the love of his dogs.



Jerry received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Akron. He was a foreman at the Akron Scrap Iron Company, an ambulance company paramedic, a part time EMT for the Fairlawn Fire Dept. and a 28 year veteran dispatcher for the Copley Township Police and Fire. Jerry was a volunteer Special Deputy for the Summit County Sheriff's Dept., a volunteer firefighter paramedic for Copley Township, a volunteer for Big Brother, a volunteer in the Doggie Brigade at Akron Children's Hospital and volunteered as the Ohio State representative of Earth Watch.



His hobbies included scuba diving (master diver), photography, video- graphy, piloting small aircraft, woodturning, model building, performing magic and world travel.



Jerry's passion for and commitment to community theatre was reflected in his 30 plus year involvement. At the Weathervane Theatre he was a stage manager, light and sound designer and props master as well as an actor. He won the Chanticleer Awards for the seasons of 1984-1985, 2007-2008, 2011-2012 and earned the Marquee Award for the 2007-2008 season. At the Coach House Theatre he was a stage manager, actor and props master. Most recently he was a company member of the Ohio Shakespeare Festival at both Stan Hywet and Greystone Hall. He was the recipient of the Royal Coach Award for Best Production of the 2016-2017 season.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Shakespeare Festival (www.ohioshakespearefestival.com), 103 South High Street, 6th Floor, Akron, OH 44308 or a in Jerry's memory. A celebration of life will be held June 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ohio Shakespeare Festival-Graystone Hall.