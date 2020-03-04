|
|
TALLMADGE -- Jerry A. Smith, retired executive at BF Goodrich Company and retired Chairman of the Board for the BFG Federal Credit Union, passed away February 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Judy; daughter, Kathy; grandsons, J.D. and Bradley; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Gene Bethel; nieces, nephews and many friends. Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Elks tribute ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road (Rt. 91) in Stow. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., also at Redmon Funeral Home, with burial at Tallmadge Cemetery. A reception to honor Jerry's life will follow the burial service at The Venue Banquet Center on Tallmadge Circle. A very special thanks to the entire staff of Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and the loving care provided by Harbor Light Palliative and Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020