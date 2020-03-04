Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map

Jerry A. Smith


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry A. Smith Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Jerry A. Smith, retired executive at BF Goodrich Company and retired Chairman of the Board for the BFG Federal Credit Union, passed away February 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Judy; daughter, Kathy; grandsons, J.D. and Bradley; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Gene Bethel; nieces, nephews and many friends. Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Elks tribute ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road (Rt. 91) in Stow. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., also at Redmon Funeral Home, with burial at Tallmadge Cemetery. A reception to honor Jerry's life will follow the burial service at The Venue Banquet Center on Tallmadge Circle. A very special thanks to the entire staff of Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and the loving care provided by Harbor Light Palliative and Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now